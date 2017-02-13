Buhari’s wife begs Nigerians’ prayer for husband on returns from lesser hajj

The wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has sent appeal to Nigerians for spiritual intervention in her husband health challenge.

Making the appeal on Sunday on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia where she had performed lesser hajj, she pled with Nigerians not to relent in prayers and good deeds towards the president’s recovery.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement, said Mrs. Buhari prayed for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria, the nation’s leaders and the citizenry.

She thanked all Nigerians for supporting her husband’s administration, asking them to sustain the tempo.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.