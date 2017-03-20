Businessman arraigned for stabbing colleague 

Chukwubuke Nweyeofor, a businessman, who allegedly stabbed one Mnaduabuchi Nwogu, a business partner with a broken bottle, was on Monday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The 29-year-old accused, who resides at No 27, Eligauze Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos, was charged for a two-count of breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rita Momoh, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 3, at Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that trouble started after the accused and complainant made N2, 000 profit on a business they did together, and the accused refused to share the profit with the complainant.

“They helped a man to buy some motor parts and gained N2, 000 from the business. When the complainant went to get his N1, 000 from the accused, he claimed he had spent it.

“The accused inflicted severe injuries on the complainant,” Momoh explained.

“He insisted on collecting his share of the money, but the accused got angry and used the broken bottle on his eye, head, neck and stomach.

“The complainant fainted; some traders in the market rushed him to the hospital and reported the matter to the police,” she further reiterated.

National Daily gathered that the offences contravened Sections 166 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Though he pleaded not guilty, if found guilty according to the provision of Section 172, the accused may be sentenced to as much as four years imprisonment.