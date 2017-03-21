CAF president relinquishes power as Senate Leader

Following his victory as the elected President, Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has stepped down as vice-president of the Madagascar Senate.

Before his victory last week, Ahmad, was the Madagascar Football Federation (MFF) boss. He was said to have tendered his resignation on Monday at 4.45 p.m local time to vacate the office he had occupied since February 2016.

The 57-year-old CAF president, was also the former AC Sotema FC Coach.

National Daily gathered that he was received officially by the members of the MFF and Muslim community at the Carlton Hotel in Antananarivo, where he addressed the supporters.

Ahmad, overwhelmingly trashed the former CAF president Issa Hayatou in the last Thursday election with 34 to 20 votes to emerge as the new CAF president bringing to an end Hayatou’s 29 years destiny as the CAF president.

Ahmad is a two-time government minister, and is also expected to leave his position as the MFF president in accordance with CAF rules.