Calamity: Four policemen perish in Auto crash at Ikorodu

By OKOSUN DENNIS

It was a tragic moment for officers and men of the Nigerian police as four policemen attached to the `A’ team of the Police X Squad at the Lagos State Police Command died on Sunday in an accident while on a patrol duty.

National Daily learnt that the accident took place along Isiwu Road in Imota, near Ikorodu in Lagos State, at about 1pm .

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said in Lagos on Monday that “About 1pm on Sunday , a police truck with Registeration No. NPF 409 D with five policemen on board was involved in a head-on collision with a 911 tipper lorry.

He explained that the unidentified driver of the Nissan frontier 911-van fled the scene immediately the incident took place.

“They were coming from opposite directions and had a head-on collision at a point near Isiwu. Three policemen died on the spot.

“An ASP and an inspector who sustained serious injuries were rushed to LASUTH, Ikeja, where one of them was later confirmed dead.

The fifth officer is currently on admission,’’ he said.

Famous-Cole said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ikorodu where they would be taken to LASUTH, Ikeja, for autopsy.

He added that both vehicles have been recovered and investigation has started with a view to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

“As the Lagos State Police Command mourns the death of some of its finest officers who died in active duty, the command will not leave any stone unturned to bring justice to the lost souls,” Famous–Cole said