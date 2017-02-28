CAS warns kidnappers to change profession as he opens new base

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, on Tuesday set up a new Air Force Base, the 211 Regiment Group, Owerri, in Imo state.

He said the base when fully operational would enhance security in the state and its neigbhouring states, especially addressing the problem of kidnapping and armed robbery.

I advise kidnappers and armed robbers to have a rethink and change their lives unless they want to meet their waterloo.

“The unit we are placing here is a highly skilled unit, a quick response group, one of the best in the Air Force. In the event of anything, we will be able to respond as quickly as possible,”

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, said that the unit which was among the nine new formations established across the country by the airforce stressing that they statesidewould collaborate with other security agencies in the state to curb crime. “Sadiq said.

He also promised that work would soon commence on the site because it was captured in the 2017 budget while giving assurance that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would help the host communities and other communities in health outreach services.

In his remark, Governor Rochas Okorocha lauded having an Airforce base in the state.