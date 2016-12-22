CBT partners Sterling Bank on JAMB registration

STUDENTS sitting for the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for the first time in many years, would have reasons to cheer as Computer Based Test Centre Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (CPAN), an association of CBT owners in Nigeria announced its partnership with the One-CustomerBank, Sterling Bank Plc, for the seamless registration of students ahead of 2017 UTME.

The appointment of the Bank is based on its laudable contributions towards the development of the education sector in Nigeria and the impact on the major stakeholders across the value chain.

The Association’s Chairman, Engr. Sage Udebuami who disclosed the appointment of that Bank at a press conference in Abuja said the decision of the Association to partner with Sterling Bank was also based on its capacity, commitment and provision of infrastructure needed for the consistent growth of the sector especially in the last three years.

His words: “It is a known fact that we have our challenges. To help checkmate these challenges, we have decided to look in the direction of Sterling Bank. We are confident that with its robust IT platform that suits the new model recently introduced by JAMB for adoption by our members, seamless process for the registration of students sitting for JAMB next year is guaranteed”.

He expressed confidence that the partnership with Sterling Bank would reduce the turn-around time for the registration of students, reduce cost of operation for CTB owners and increase savings for JAMB.

In his remarks, the Sterling Bank’s Head of One Education Mr. Adolphus Abraham said the Bank is delighted to be associated with the CBT owners assuring that the Bank has already put in place the right technology, platforms and competent human resources to ensure the delivery of quality service.

The coming on board of Sterling Bank, according to him, would enhance the process of registration and sales of forms and further support the over 500 CBT owners to fully understand the process of registering over 1.5 million students with the use of the new model recently introduced by JAMB.

He explained that the Bank is in the education sector to offer a combination of tactics and strategy on one hand with finance on the other hand said the Bank is set to make necessary impact by focusing on technology, content and personnel/participants in the sector.