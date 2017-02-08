CCT Trial: FGN amends charges against Saraki

The Federal Government has amended the charges of false asset declaration it filed against Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Rotimi Jacobs, the prosecution counsel, brought a notice of an amendment to the charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday.
He said the amendment was based on evidence that had already been tendered at the tribunal.
In September 2015, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a 13-count charge of false asset declaration against the senate president.
And in February 2016, it amended the charges, adding three additional alleged offences, which made them 16.
