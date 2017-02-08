CCT Trial: FGN amends charges against Saraki

‎The Federal Government has amended the charges of false asset declaration it filed against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Rotimi Jacobs, the prosecution counsel, brought a notice of an amendment to the charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday.

He said the amendment was based on evidence that had already been tendered‎ at the tribunal.

In September 2015, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a 13-count charge of false asset declaration‎ against the senate president.

And in February 2016, it amended the charges, adding three additional alleged offences, which made them 16.