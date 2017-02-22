Checking kidnapping: AIG Aderanti urges schools to invest in security

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, has called on both private and public schools to invest more on security in order to protect their facilities and students.

Speaking during a security lecture delivered to stakeholders that include parents/guardians and management at the Corona School, Victoria Island, Lagos, AIG Aderanti emphasised the need to have functional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) that has the capacity to effectively cover their entire facilities.

To guide against staff colluding with criminals to kidnap students, as recently experienced, he tasked the school management to do a thorough background checks on their teaching and non-teaching staff before employing them.

He assured the school management that the police would collaborate with them including deploying the services of its Central Criminal Registry (CCR) in this regard.

While calling for a closer ties with the police, AIG Aderanti, called on school managements to interface with the nearest police division, conduct regular drills in preparation for emergencies, participate actively in the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and the recently launched Eminent Persons Forum.

With the high level of insecurity in the country which culminated in the kidnap of school students after some kidnappers stormed some schools, the Zone 2 commander added that the government, on its part, should ensure that security should be made one of the requirements before operating licences are issued by government to schools to operate.

While expressing their appreciation to the police boss, the school management pointed out that meeting the AIG gave them the opportunity to ask questions and got answers to long standing questions, learned new things about security and the Nigeria Police.​