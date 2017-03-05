Chinese Super League: Mikel, Ighalo suffered defeat as Ideye missing in action

The Nigeria contingents to China has a week to forget as none of them tasted victory in league opener.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was in action as his team Tiajin Teda suffered 0-2 loss to Shandong Lueng in keenly contested affair. Binbin Liu got the first goal in the 78th minutes before Senegalese international Papiss Cisse added the second goal late in the game.

Mikel’s compatriot Brown Ideye was not action. The biggest loser on saturday was Super Eagles and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo whom his team Changchun Yatai capitulated 5-1 to Elkeson’s inspired Shanghai SIPG.

The Brazilian attacker hits hat-trick in 17 minutes while Hulk and Lei Wu added the two other goals while Yatai’s consolatory goal came in 26th through Xianodong Fan. With the results, Mikel’s Tianjin Teda now placed 14th on table while Ighalo’s Yatai is at the rock bottom.