Christmas Gift: Edo Police Commissioner warns cultists to relocate

From: Eben Enasco Kingsley, Benin City

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Hilaru Gwandu, has declared war on cult groups in the state to relocate or face the wrath of the law.

He warned that there was no hiding place for any act of cultism in the state; following the death of three persons in cult-related activities in the state capital.

It was revealed that the Commissioner disclosed that 51 suspects had been arrested since the renewed cult clashes on Christmas day which left three persons dead in different parts of the metropolis.

One of the victims, identified as Godspower, was murdered about 4 am in front of his residence on Second East Circular road, Benin.

It was learnt that the deceased was scheduled to travel out of the country on Saturday before his death.

His bereaved mother, who refused to give her name, was said to have sat on a walkway and wept profusely while placing curses on her son’s killers before policemen came to take the corpse away.

Witnesses said they heard diseased Godspower begging for his life before he was shot by the unknown assailant.

Meanwhile, a farmer, who identified himself as Joseph Agbonma, has sent a Save Our Soul message to the police to save his only son, Evans, from the hands of suspected cultists.

Agbonma said his son was attacked by suspected cultists at Ugbogui village where both of them worked as farmers.

He said his son escaped with serious injuries and appealed to the police to protect the man.