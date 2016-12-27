Commander motivates troops against kidnappers, cattle rustlers

Troops deployed in Falgore forest (Game Reserve) in Kano State as part of OPERATION Sharandaji have been called upon not to relent in their oars and decimate the activities of kidnappers, cattle rustlers and armed bandits.

The 3 Brigade Commander, who had Christmas celebration with the troops at the forest as moral booster assured them that they are not left alone in the fight against kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry in the Brigade Area of Responsibility.

He extolled the troops high discipline in their conducts as no negative report had been reported against them. He at same time assured them of their welfare while discharging their official duty.

The Commander also used the opportunity of the celebration with troops, to conduct final inspection on various natural features the forest is endowed with that prompted the recent Nigerian Army proposal to make it a Training Area.

According to him the Training Area which is expected to take of precisely First Quater of 2017 will among other benefits help secure the entire forest and put to stop to most security challenges in the general area including Kano State and other contiguous states.

National Daily gathered that the vast Falgore forest, hitherto is generally viewed as a safe haven for kidnappers, cattle rustlers and armed bandits and several operations have been organised to clear it of the unwanted elements