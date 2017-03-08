Community killed pastor, wife clash in C’River

By Inyali Peter, Calabar

Not few than three persons have reportedly been killed in the renewed communal clash between the Iyamiyeh and Adun communities in Obubra local government area of Cross River State.

According to a source who introduced himself as Justin, properties worth thousands of naira have been destroyed in the fight.

Justin said that crisis started on Sunday when a Pastor of Uzana Ministry and his wife who are both from Iyamitet were allegedly murdered on their way back from Church.

He narrated that, to provoke the Adun community, their corpse were kept at the boundary between the two communities.

According to him “When the Iyamiteh people saw this, they were angry and mobilized their youths to team up with Iyamoyong, a close village to block raid around St. Brendan junction Iyamoyong at about 5pm.

“They stopped and search everyone that used that federal high way hoping to find anyone from Adun

“They were heavily armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous things while conducting the stop and search. Our Paramount Ruler was the one that called the Police”.

The army and other security agents have however taken over the high way but the are reports that the war is still going on inside the villages