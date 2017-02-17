Conductors to wear uniforms, badges in Lagos

More than 3000 bus conductors in Lagos will start wearing uniforms, name tags, and badges as from March.

Israel Adeshola, the national president of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, said this on Thursday .

Adeshola said the Lagos State government has approved wearing of uniforms and badges on Monday .

“We are in collaboration with Lagos State government on the issue of badges and uniforms for commercial conductors, which was finalised on Monday.

“This is because we don’t want to start without the government’s approval. So by first week of March we will roll them out,” he said.

Adeshola explained that the development became necessary to enforce decorum and ensure safety of registered transport workers and members of the public.

According to him, with the vital information on the badge, any conductor involved in crime can easily be identified and apprehended.

The national president explained that the novel idea was being experimented in Lagos before so others can follow suit.