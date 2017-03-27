Confusion over Dino Melaye certificate scandal

ABU VC confirms Dino graduated from with Third Class,

The certificate scandal involving Senator Dina Melaye is becoming compounded as the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zarai, Kaduna State, Professor Ibrahim Garba, this Monday confirmed before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that the senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, graduated from the University as Jonah Daniel Melaye with a Third Class in BA Geography.

Professor Garba made the confirmation while appearing before the panel at a hearing on Melaye’s certificate scandal.

The certificate scandal erupted with the publication by Saharareporters on the senator that he falsified his certificates claims. There have been upheaval over the accusation leading to several stakeholders insinuating that the London School of Economics and Political Science has denied having any academic record of the embattled senator.

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye has sued Sahara Reporters in court, claiming damage of N5 billion on the news report that has widely embarrassed him across the country and in the international community.