Constitutional crisis looms in Presidency

While stakeholders in the polity are expressing excitement over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after 50 days of vacation in the United Kingdom, they are becoming perturbed by the likely circumstances that may create two presidents at the same time in the country.

This is not unconnected with President Buhari’s statement that Osinbajo may continue as acting president while he continues to take his rest. The President had, at the meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), among other things, said: “ Osibajo will keep acting as I continue my rest.” several stakeholders are beginning to raise constitutional questions if Nigeria can have two presidents simultaneously, one, acting and the other substantive but delegated his functions.

National Daily investigation discovered that while Buhari’s delegation of authority to Osinbajo to continue acting even after he has returned to the country fulfils political convenience, it could generate constitutional controversies.

President Buhari showed transparency in his actions in revealing that he may be going back for further medical routine soon. ‘‘I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks,’’ the President had said.

Meanwhile, several stakeholders are monitoring the trend closely on how the situation will be handled by the Presidency. Will the President be communicating the Senate of his return but readiness to go back to overseas for more medicals; will he be communicating to the Senate that he doesn’t have the capacity to resume work yet, so, Osinbajo should continue acting while he continues his rest; then, request fresh vacation or leave.

The strong indicators are that the Presidency will be having huge duty to perform in handling the emerging constitutional confusion.