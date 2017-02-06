Controversies rages over extension of Buhari’s vacation

Junaid Mohammed warns the cabal in government

Fayose appeals to Nigerians to pray for Buhari

After 10 days of vacation in London, the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari failed to return to Nigeria and resume duties as expected. The Presidency in a make-up response, transmitted an urgent request to the Senate for an indefinite vacation for President Buhari. The development has exacerbated the raging controversies or anxiety in the seat of power over Buhari’s health status, besides the negative speculations that emanated on his departure to the UK two weeks ago.

Dr. Junaid Mohammed, a renowned advocate for justice in the North, had alerted Nigerians to be vigilant after report on President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly requesting extension of his vacation in UK.

The President was expected back in the country on Monday, February 6 but had written to the National Assembly that due to some medical tests, he would not be back as scheduled.

Mohammed was gathered to have alleged that a cabal had started working to hijack the federal government like they did during the time of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua when his wife and some politicians kept Nigerians in the dark.

“The development regarding the President’s health is a very bad indication and it is unfortunate Nigeria has found itself in another quagmire. It is also unfortunate that Buhari and his handlers are trying to cause another constitutional crisis rather than telling Nigerians the truth. This development is similar to that of Yar’Adua when a cabal with the help of his wife held this country to ransom and deceived Nigerians,” Junaid Mohammed had declared.

Mohammed decried; “During Yar’Adua’s administration, 180 million Nigerians were taken for a ride. The same people in the Villa under Buhari have started towing the same path. I believe Nigerians should rise up against this if the Senate cannot impeach the President who now seems to be incapacitated and unable to discharge his duties as President of Nigeria”.

“It is now seen that the cabal do not want an end to this and that is why they keep playing us. These are some of the things we have seen ahead and have been shouting that Nigerians should be told the truth about the President’s health. I pray God saves Nigeria but Nigerians must take their own destiny into their hands.”

More so, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the president.

“What else do I say but to ask Nigerians to pray for him,” had said.

Kayode Ajulo, a human rights activist, was also gathered to have remarked that there is no law that stipulates the exact time the president can go vacation but said it is the president’s physician that should meet with the National Assembly not the letter sent by Buhari.

He said: “When it comes to the issue of vacation of the President, there is no law that stipulates that the President has a specific period within which to go on a vacation. But in a situation that there is a lacuna to that effect, what is only open is that the President too is a public officer and it is the same rules that govern every other public officer that should govern him.

“As at today in Nigeria, the number of working days any public officer can go on vacation is a month except there are arrears of unspent ones. So it is expected that if he has gone on 10 days I believe he still has more days to complete that.

“Then secondly, with this extension it has shown clearly that our President is sick. It is expected that we should be looking at the section of the constitution that talks about incapacity of the President to know if actually there is a need to get the personal physician of the President to look at the wellbeing of the President.

“I think instead of this letter, it is the personal physician that should meet the National Assembly to assure them of position of the health of the President. That is what the constitution envisaged because when it comes to the issue of health it is a serious issue and the constitution has made a provision for it.

“Now the physician we don’t know. He is in a foreign land. The question again is how can somebody who is sick write a letter? We don’t need to be deceived. We wish the President well, we wish him to come back to this country, we love him but I speak as a lawyer. The personal physician of the president needs to meet National Assembly members.”