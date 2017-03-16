Council poll: APC aspirants declares for chairmanship position

By Lanre Adesanya

In preparedness for the envisaged council poll in Lagos State,Mr. Kamorudeen Adekunle Sunmonu one of the aspirants for the chairmanship position in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area, today declared intent to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sunmonu aka (AMUGBA) when making his first appearance as a chairmanship aspirant at the party’s forum held at the APC meeting place in Fagba area of Ifako Ijaiye, noted that he has political experience spanning over a decade in the polity of the area which remain a strong factor in administering the council.

According to him, he has a seven point agenda to offer the people of Ifako Ijaiye, which includes; health and security, education, skill acquisition in livestock farming to boost economic capabilities of the people, infrastructural renewal and provision of recreational facilities, social welfare package for the aged and youth empowerment.

“Virtually all my contemporaries are neophytes, politically speaking, some might just have been opportune to serve at such capacities before and then they have roughshod many, wrongly stepped on toes and have axe to grind with political structures here.

“I have been with all the cadres having been part of party politics at the grass root level and also enjoy good rapport and interpersonal relationship with them, so my chances are bright.

“Once I have the party’s nomination, I will make known my manifesto but most importantly I will partner with Microfinance bank to afford the people soft loans to grow small scale business to address unemployment issue confronting the youths to reduce social vices”. Sunmonu said.

Earlier while giving his opening remarks Ifako Ijaiye LGA APC chairman, Mr. Akin Fadayomi noted that a directive from the state executive of the party has foreclosed caucuses and fragmentation of the APC at the council level, owing to discords that consequently arise, charging all party faithful to work assiduously for the victory of APC at the coming council polls.

A state exco representative present at the gathering,Barrister Riana Adegbuluyi also corroborated the stance of the party.

“My friends are mandate but I don’t discriminate, APC camps us together and that is supreme, so we must endeavour to be loyal to the party, no caucus is accorded any prominence, it breaks our ranks, we should not allow it to fester this time around because it is capable of militating against our eventual victory”.

Other aspirants who also signified intent for the chairmanship position includes, Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, former executive secretary of Ifako Ijaiye LGA, Mr. Yinka Olaleye and Bayani Ramoni Abiodun