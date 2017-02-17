Court Affirmation: Ali Modu Sheriff talks tough, to restructure PDP

Reacting to his affirmation by the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt today that he is the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has vowed to restructure the former ruling party, in such a way that Governors such as the Ekiti State helmsman, Peter Ayodele Fayose and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike will not emerge on the platform of the party again.

In his words “I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future.

“They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party.

“We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country.

“We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs.

“That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously”.

Senator Sheriff has serially indicted the two Governors as those principally behind his travail in the party.