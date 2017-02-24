Court nullifies election of APC legislator in Edo

From OSEMWENGIE BEN OGBEMUDIA, Benin City

The Court of Appeal in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday , nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Ovia South West Constituency in Edo State House of Assembly, Aghedo, and granted the appeal of Godwin Adenomo.

The case between Godwin vs APC, Edo State had been on since the conduct of the APC primaries in December 2014.

The APC primaries of 2014 was marked with several drama and disagreement over imposition of candidates by the leadership of the party headed by the former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Godwin Adenomo had challenged the APC and the Committee that conducted the primaries to the State House of Assembly election in 2014 after he won the primary election but was denied the party ticket for the General Election.

Adenomo had approached the High Court to seek redress after the ticket for the General Election was given to Aghedo.

In the judgement at the High Court, APC was asked to conduct a fresh primary for the position. This was coming after Aghedo had occupied the office in the House of Assembly over one year.

Adenomo had maintained that he won the primary election, therefore, he will not accept the judgement of the High Court. This prompted him to appeal that judgement in the Court of Appeal to get proper justice.

Yesterday, justice was served. The Appeal Court gave a Victory verdict in favour of Godwin Adenomo, finally, putting the case to rest.

Now, stakeholders await the compliance of APC and Aghedo to this judgement and welcome Adenomo to the hallow Chambers to represent his good people of Ovia South West Constituency.

Godwin Adenomo has said, it is a family affair that required a little clarification by the custodians of the law and that the victory is for God and APC as a party.