Customs CG calls Senate bluff again

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service Hameed Ali has informed the Senate he will not appear before them on Wednesday as expected. ‎

He has to attend an NCS meeting.

The Senate Clerk read Ali’s letter on Tuesday .

The upper chamber summoned him last Thursday over the NCS’ plan to impound vehicles without duty payment.

Besiides, the Senate the CG , a retired col and associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, must appear in appropriate Customs uniform. Alii has never worn the service uniform.

But he told the lawmakers to show interest in his work not his dress.

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawann, however, said Ali’s excuse was not acceptable.