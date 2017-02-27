Customs targets N1.1tr revenue in 2017

By ANDREW OJIEZEL

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali has called on all Area Controllers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure full compliance with extant laws to enable realization of the 2017 revenue target of N1.1trillion.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Joseph Attah Ali gave the directive during a strategy meeting with the controllers where he said the Area Controllers whom he charged to “shape in or ship out”.

Ali made the call while declaring 2017 a year of training and re-training, noting that

“ignorance will not be excuse for any officer as there will be refresher courses for officers in batches this year”.

The strategy meeting, which provided opportunity for the Customs top shots to share experiences and map out strategies for optimum performances, resolved that Area Controllers step up supervisory role over their subordinates, ensure tighter border security and block revenue leakages.