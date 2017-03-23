Cynthia Osokogu: Killers handed death sentence

By OKOSUN DENNIS

After five years of legal battle, the late Cynthia Osokogu, the Nasarawa State University postgraduate student, who was murdered by her Facebook friends, would rest in peace as her killers have been sentenced to death.

Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike were sentenced to death on Thursday by a Lagos

State High Court in Igbosere.

Cynthia, a retired army general’s daughter, was brutally killed on July 22, 2012, at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, Lagos after she visited them from her school.

Delivering her judgment on Thursday , Justice Olabisi Akinlade, found them guilty as charged by the state and sentenced them to death for murder.

They were charged on six counts for conspiracy, murder and stealing against the accused.

The judge affirmed that the “circumstantial evidence brought by the state in proof of the six counts of persons were cogent, complete, unequivocal and compelling.”

Justice Akinlade had on January 12, 2017, during the adoption of the final written addresses by all the counsel in the case fixed March 23, for judgement on the case.

National Daily recalls that the trial began on February 8, 2013, with the appearance of the former receptionist, Ifeyinwa Njebu, at Cosmilla Suites and Hotel, Festac, who was on duty on the day of the incident as the first witness.

However, counsel for Orji and Nonso had requested bail for their clients and Justice Akinlade had granted bail to Orji with two sureties who must deposit N500,000 each.