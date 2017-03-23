Dakuku Campaign Coordinator dumps APC

As Wike dominates Opposition strongholds in Rivers

Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has continued to entrench his political authority in the manner he is decimating the political structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The governor has remained unstoppable as he continues to consolidate on his hold on the politics of Rivers State.

His latest onslaught was on Okrika Local Government Area where legion supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) decamped in enmass to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the coordinator of Dakuku Peterside Campaign Organisation in Okrika, Dagogo Spencer, said that they were in Chief Emeh Glory Emeh’s

residence in Port Harcourt to declare for Governor Wike and the PDP, and accordingly, dump the APC.

He maintained that they are moving to the PDP because they are tired of the cock and bull stories of their party leaders, and the infighting that has become the stock in trade of APC in Rivers State.

Receiving the decampees, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh thanked them for the decision to embrace the PDP, the winning party, describing the decision as timely, as according to him, “delay defeats equity. He who wants equity must go in time”.

The former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House however described Governor Wike as an astute politician who has a large heart, so large that it can accommodate all, both old and new.

Chief Emeh informed the decampees that a date will be worked out for them to be formally received by the party leadership in the state.

It would be recalled that, in the last few weeks, Chief Emeh’s Port Harcourt residence has become a Mecca of sorts as several groups from Ahoada- East, Abual/Odual, Emohua, Asari-

Toru, Akuku-Toru, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, as well as non-indigenes have called, pledging their support for the administration of Governor Wike and PDP, while denouncing APC in Rivers State.