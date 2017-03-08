DHQ appoints new spokesperson

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday in Abuja announced the appointment of Major General John Enenche, as the new Director, Defence Information (DDI).

He replaces Brig Gen Rabe Abubakar, who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

According to Lieutenant Commander Wey Olabisi in Abuja said the new spokesperson assumed duty on the 6 March 2017.