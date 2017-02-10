DHQ condemns allegations of using Boko Haram adherents to destabilise religious groups

The Defence Headquarters has condemned “misleading, baseless and concocted online story” that the Nigerian military was out to exterminate adherents of a particular religion in Nigeria.

National Daily gathered that the online portal reported that the military wants to use surrendered Boko Haram terrorists to destabilise a particular region using the terrorists.

Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, Acting Director Defence Information (DDI) said in Abuja on Thursday that “the story was “mischievous, mendacious and calculated attempt to cause apprehension in the country and create division in the military.

“Nigerian Armed Forces is constituted by Nigerians of all tribes and religious affiliation. It is, therefore, callous and outrageous for anybody to think of the military taking side with one religious group against another.

“More so, everybody knows that Boko Haram is enemy to all Nigerians, therefore, to think of using them against our people is indeed senseless.

“Religion and politics should not meddled with security affairs. The Nigerian Armed Forces is a symbol of national unity and cohesion and should not be a subject of smear campaign by unpatriotic, idle and ill-meaning elements hiding under unanimity of social media platforms.

Gen Abubakar further added that “The Nigerian military will not be distracted from carrying out its constitutional responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of our great nation and our citizens,” he noted.

He cautioned members of the public to be wary of such toxic message” capable of throwing up dust of disunity and hate in the country.

Gen Abubakar, however, warned those behind such ungodly dissemination of falsehood, hate and divisive messages online to desist from doing in the interest of national peace, security and unity.