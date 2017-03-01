Dismissed policeman in Calabar, allegedly works in Lagos command for eight years

A dismissed policeman from the Cross River state Command, has been apprehended in Lagos after working at the Lagos State police command for eight years.

The former dismissed cop, Adeh Ada, allegedly engaged in extortion spree after manipulating the system and came to Lagos. He was dismissed from the Mopol 11 in Calabar, Cross River State, in February 2009, for losing his rifle.

It was learnt while awaiting his letter of dismissal, he was said to have manipulated his way and got a police transfer to the “Area C” Command under the Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who has been watching his clandestine illegal extortion activities, summoned him which led to writing his former command while he has not been paid for eight years.

It was revealed that the policeman was actually dismissed on the ground that he lost his firearm.

The Benue-state born dismissed cop confessed that he had not been paid salary since 2009 when he secured transfer to Lagos from Calabar.

Ada argued that he was not dismissed from the force but was at a checkpoint sometime in 2009 with four other members of my team when a vehicle knocked him down while his personal rifle got hooked to the bumper of the vehicle.

In an attempt to recover the rifle, it was further learnt, his colleagues pursued the vehicle with a motorbike but proved abortive and couldn’t recover the gun.

He added that he faced an Orderly Room trial and was recommended for dismissal but appealed against it.

He claimed while awaiting his letter of dismissal, he decided to “demote” himself and came to Lagos state command” where he has been working for the past eight years.

He said, “The panel recommended dismissal for me, and I appealed it. In my appeal, I said I should be surcharged for the rifle, which is in line with the Police Act, Section 400, which

says any police officer or rank and file that loses his firearms by negligence or other means can be surcharged.

It was further learnt that the dismissed policeman has been charged before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for impersonation and unlawful possession of police uniform.