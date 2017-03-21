Dr Orji’s suicide: Mother rejects corpse

The mother of the medical doctor that jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Sunday has rejected the corpse recovered saying “the body recovered was not that of her son.”
Dr. Allwell Orji jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, inward Adeniji Adele axis without living a suicide note.
The spokesperson for the Zone 2 Police Command, Superintendent Dolapo Badmos said, “The mother has come to identify the body recovered, but she said the deceased was not her son.”
The medical doctor on Sunday evening committed suicide at the 3rd Mainland Bridge.
It was learnt that the man, who was driven to the point by the driver of the victim in a Nissan SUV with registration number: LND 476 EE was said to have asked the driver to stop and he came out of the car and immediately jumped into the river.
As a result, men of the Nigerian Navy and Marine police including local divers were deployed to recover the body.
