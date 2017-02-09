Eagles climb to 42nd in latest FIFA ranking

The Nigerian Super Eagles have moved up to the 42nd position in the latest Fifa global rankings released on Thursday.

The Super Eagles were ranked 51st in January rankings but this month, they moved a staggering nine places up despite their absence at the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon.

Even at this leap, they are seventh in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Congo DR and Burkina Faso.

The Indomitable Lions, who defeated the Pharaohs to win their fifth African title climbed up 29 place to occupy number 33 in the world, though third in Africa.

Argentina lead the world ranking with 1635 points, followed closely by cross-country rivals Brazil in second and reigning world champions Germany in third place.

The next Fifa ranking update will be announced on March 9.