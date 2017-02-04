Economic Recession: FG commences plans to get Nigeria out of recession in February – Udoma Udoma

The National Economic Recovery Growth Plan, a policy expected to end recession in Nigeria is expected to be finalized before the end of February, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning has said.

This was contained in a statement released by Akpandem James, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

He said the plan will be formally launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is expected to enrich the Plan’s development process,” part of the statement read.

“The Forum, scheduled for noon of Monday, February 6, 2017, is expected to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The NERGP is a follow-up to the Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) which was a short term economic plan to drive the implementation of the 2016 Budget.

“In the SIP, government promised that it would deliver a more comprehensive economic recovery and growth Plan subsequently.”

Udoma also said the plan aimed at repositioning the economy.

He added: “It is principally targeted at getting the economy out of recession, getting people back to work and moving the country from a consuming nation to a producing nation.

“It also aims at providing an environment for ease of doing business and creating jobs, among others.

“Implementation of the plan will be driven by strong political will and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors especially in the areas of Agriculture, Manufacturing, Solid Minerals, Services and Infrastructure.”