Edo Gubernatorial Tribunal: Ize-Iyamu, PDP close case today

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will on Friday close its case in the ongoing hearing of the petition filed before the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu is asking the three-man panel headed by Justice Ahmed Badamasi to declare him the winner of the September 28 governorship election.

A total of 90 witnesses out of 400 lined up to testify for Pastor Ize-Iyamu were called to testify before the tribunal.

One witness, Moses Okikpere, who claimed to be a member of Action Alliance was subpoenaed to testify before the tribunal.

During cross-examination, Moses denied submitting a report to his party that the election was properly conducted.

He contradicted himself when he claimed that none of his party agents signed the election results but later confirmed that they signed after he was shown some Units results where his party agents signed.

Moses insisted that he was a member of AA even though the petitioners listed him as a member of Progressive Peoples Alliance.

On how he got the voter register with which he made his statement of claim, Moses said his party leadership never applied for Certified True Copies of voter register neither did he saw the voter register at the petitioners’ office.

Ballot papers used in the election for four local government areas were still being recounted.