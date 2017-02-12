Ekiti 2018: Segun Oni delcares gubernatorial ambition

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Deputy Chairman in charge of South Nigeria, Asiwaju Segun Oni, will be contesting the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Oni announced this to newsmen at a gathering in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Segun Oni also said the APC in Ekiti State remains one.

The APC leader also entertained questions on the state of the economy.

He said Nigerians should learn to interrogate issues as they are.

Segun Oni was the governor of Ekiti state between May 29, 2007 till October 2010 when he was sacked by Justice Isa Ayo Salami led court of appeal.

Segun Oni suffered the persecution of some high ranking officials of the PDP during the tenure of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan before he decamped to the APC in the wake of ex-governor KAyode Fayemi’s second term bid before he was given the slot of the National Deputy Chairman of APC for the South.

Asiwaju Segun Oni’s declaration is laying to rest, months of speculation about his willingness to take another shot at the number one seat in Ekiti state.

This will however heighten tempo of the guber race as scheming will now get intense.

Segun Oni to some people is viewed as the only credible candidate that can face the candidate of the incumbent governor Ayodele Fayose.

One of the odds that may play against Segun Oni however is the fact that he hails from Ifaki Ekiti in Ekiti North senatorial district which produced him and ex-governor Kayode Fayemi as governor of the state at one time.

Ekiti central also had its own share with former governor Niyi Adebayo and Incumbent Ayodele Fayose.

Ekiti south senatorial district however is yet to produce any governor in the history of the state and much clamour is coming from the district that 2018 should be their turn since governor Ayo Fayose will be spending just one term.

Other aspirants being speculated under the banner of APC include Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Babafemi Ojodu the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters and Hon Femi Bamishile.