Ekiti LG Bye-Election: Political campaigns end April 7

Political parties participating in the Ekiti local government bye-election slated for April 8 are to end electioneering campaign 7 April. The poll timetable released by the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission showed election will hold in two wards, namely Agbado/Oyo ward 4 in Ikere Local Government and Igede Ward 3 in Irepodun / Ifelodun Local Government, which both has a total of 177 wards.

Signed by Justice Kayode Bamisile (retd.), chairman of EKSIEC, the timetable says ward congresses for selection of parties’ councillorship candidates will hold on Monday, 27 March. The parties are expected to check on Wednesday.

Replacement of unqualified candidates (if any) by political parties is slated for Friday while successful candidates are to submit their nomination forms next Monday.

Moreover, candidates can file their notice of withdrawal of nomination on April 5.