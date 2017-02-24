Ending Insurgency: Britain to assist in training Nigerian military

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Poised to see an end to insurgency in the northeast, the Royal British Army has expressed readiness to assist the Nigerian military in training support and capacity building to ensure that terrorism is brought to an end in the North East.

The Defence Adviser to the United Kingdom in Nigeria, Brigadier General Charles Calder said this on Friday during a courtesy call on the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu.

National Daily learnt that General Charles, who resumed duty recently in Nigeria, added that the UK Government would significantly expand its training assistance to all Nigerian Army training institutions.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer, 7 Division, Lt Col Kingsley Samuel and that the Acting GOC commended the UK Government for previous supports and training given by the British Military Assistance Training Team (BMATT) geared towards capacity building and development of personnel of the division.