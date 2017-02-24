Etche/Omuma federal constituency rerun: Wike advises INEC, Police to shun electoral malpractice

By NWADIKE UGOCHUKWU, Port Harcourt



Ahead of the conclusion of rerun elections in Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency on Saturday, February 25, 2017, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has advised the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to shun electoral malpractice and violence.

The governor also appealed to the Independent national Electoral commission (INEC) to desist from actions that would negatively affect the smooth conduct of the election in Etche/Omuma federal constituency.

Speaking at Okehi in Etche Local Government Area during the PDP campaign for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Wike said the forthcoming conclusive rerun election presents INEC and the Police the opportunity to redeem their integrity.

Commenting on the INEC Panel Report which indicted the Police for electoral fraud, ballot box snatching and violence, the governor noted that in sane climes, the Police High Command and all those mentioned would have resigned their respective positions.

“If we are in a civilised country with the right leadership, these persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame.

They are plotting how to kill us but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final

say,” Wike declared.

The governor called on the people of Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency to defend their votes on Saturday .

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard,” the governor said.

The governor assured the Etche people of more projects in the area.

Earlier, the governor inspected ongoing construction of the Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho-Igbo Etche road which he flagged off last year.

Also speaking, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse, urged the Etche people to support the PDP candidate for the rerun legislative election on Saturday .

PDP Candidate for the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Jerome Eke, thanked the people of the area for their support for the PDP.