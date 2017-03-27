Ex-governor serving jail term falls sick, granted bail

Adamawa’s former governor jailed for corruption by the High Court in Yola March 6 has been granted bail on health grounds.

Justice Nathan Musa convicted ex-Gov. Bala Ngilari of four charges, and discharged him on one bordering on conspiracy.

The EFCC prosecuted Ngilari and two others for giving N167 million contract without due process.

The judge discharged and acquitted former secretary to the state government, and the commissioner of finance, who were second and third defendants in the case.

In handing down his sentence, the judge said the law stipulated that the convict shall not be given an option of fine.

He sentenced the former governor to five years in prison, and said the convict is to serve his term in any prison of his choice.

Ngilari, however, appealed his conviction at the Court of Appeal.

The former governor will now leave prison to take care of his health until the appeal hearing.