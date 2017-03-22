Exclusive: Read what sexy South African lady wants from Don Jazzy

By Ediale Kingsley

She’s stylish, wealthy and loves the Supreme Mavins Dynasty (SMD) boss. Rapuleng Julia is the assistant manager at the Guateng Treasury department of Finance. Reacting to a National Daily interview of Don Jazzy, born Michael Collins Ajereh, where Ediale Kingsley had asked when the world should expect another collaboration with D’banj:

National Daily Newspaper: Would you be collaborating with Dbanj any time soon?

Don Jazzy: It is possible. We will do it when we both settle down and agree we want to do it. He is busy doing his own thing and I am also busy with my Korede, Reekado and Dija. We live in the same vicinity. By the time we sit down and plan it, we would create something. We would probably work again. As long as there is life, there is nothing impossible.

After reading the story from National Daily website, Julia commented:

Dear Don Jazzy, i am a South African woman and a fan of your music especially the colloration with PSQUARE ( Collabo) what a beautiful song, i play this song almost daily. There is a special instrument on the song which sounds more “BASE” like WOW. Well done keep us dancing I LOVE LOVE YOUR MUSIC and your Dress sense as well. Thank you most appreciated when will you perform in SA?

