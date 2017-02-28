Fayose reveals plot to free Saraki of corruption charges

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has revealed there are “a lot of undercurrents and drama” going on to free Senate President Bukola Saraki of the corruption charge

he is facing. Fayose said the situation confirms his prophesy about Saraki.

“This year, I said he would not be removed and that those trumped up charges against him would disappear.

“Let us wait. Let’s see the drama. . There is a lot of horse-trading going on. So let’s leave it like that for another day,” said Fayose.

The governor also took aim at former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who he has never hidden his dislike for. On Obasanjo, he said: “Do you ever take Obasanjo seriously? I don’t take him seriously. By his nature, Obasanjo wants relevance at all times”.

“We have worked with him and used to be his foot soldiers. I know him more than anybody in this country. He just talks, so that he would remain relevant.

“Do you see any other former president in the country running his mouth like his? If it is not the fact that he has a voice as a former head of state, where is Obasanjo’s constituency?

“Let’s give it to him, as a leader in this country, whoever has governed this country before would remain our leader, but he must equally recall and admit that he is becoming more fairly negative than working towards national building.”

Equally Fayose dismissed defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as lacking in “principles”.

“Some might come out and tell you that it is because our party has issues, have you seen a party without issues? So, the bottom line is that our democracy is still not based on ideology.

“It is a matter of time and when the table turns where would they then run to? Will they run back?

“When you are too desperate and you are looking for manna at all cost, looking for snail in the heat of January and February in a Sahara desert. If you are not careful you meet snakes on the way.”