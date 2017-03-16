Fayose to Obasanjo: Confess your source of wealth

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo of lacking the moral rights to point fingers at anyone accusing him of corruption.

Rather, he challenged Obasanjo to explain to Nigerians how he suddenly become affluent saying “Obasanjo is as corrupt” as any past leader he was accusing.

Reacting to comment credited to Obasanjo that African leaders should ensure that treasury looters were exposed, Fayose added that he should stop deceiving the world with his anti corruption posture as if he is a saint.

National Daily learnt that Obasanjo had warned the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, to stop linking his name to the controversial $1.09bn Malabu Oil deal.

In a statement at Ado Ekiti on Thursday, by the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, challenged the former president to rather explain to Nigerians the source of his wealth than engaging in wanton deception.