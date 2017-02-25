FG appoints three new Directors, one GM for FAAN,

Few hours after announcing the sack of 11 directors in the Nigerian civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Government has appointed three new Directors and a General Manager for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Daily has gathered.

In a statement signed by FAAN’s acting General Manager Mr. Henrietta Yakubu, in Abuja, the newly appointed directors are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, Director of Security Services (DSS); Mr Rabiu Yadudu, Director of Airport Operations (DAO) and Mr Salisu Daura, Director of Maintenance and Engineering.

Yakubu added that Mr Aniefiok Umoh was also appointed as General Manager, Finance.

According to him, the management and staff of FAAN welcomes the new directors and General Manager and looks forward to a good working relationship that will add value to the system.

The federal government had in October 2016 sacked all the directors except one and 21 general managers over irregular appointment.

Also in another major shake-up, the Federal Government had terminated the appointments of all 11 directors in the Nigerian civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) earlier on Friday.

Those affected are Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation, and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

Others are Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr. Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration) and Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing).