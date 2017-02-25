FG recalls two sacked NCAA Directors

Less than 24 hours after the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika announced the sack of 10 directors from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority; the government has recalled two of the affected directors, National Daily has gathered.

A source close to NCAA revealed that the Federal Government queried the sack of Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi; Director of Consumer Protection and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon; Director of General Aviation by Sirika.

Also, a source close to the agency confided in our correspondent that at least one of the other eight affected by the disengagement exercise might be returned by Monday next week. In order to save his face, the minister, it was gathered said that the letters conveying the sack of the two were printed and handed over to them in error.

Also, a source close to the ministry told our correspondent that immediately the sack letters were issued to the directors, some of them contacted their principals in Abuja who ensured the reversal of the two directors. Also, the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the reversal of the letters that sacked the two directors, saying that it was done in error.

Also, our correspondent learnt that the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman was immediately informed of the reversal and was directed to restore the directors to their former positions.

With this step, those affected by yesterday’s purge had reduced to eight.

The eight are Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources) and Capt Abdullahi Sidi; Director of Operations and Training. Others are Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr. Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration) and Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing).

A source who spoke to us under anonymity said he was unaware and never saw the sack coming even as most of the directors were said to the bedrock of NCAA.