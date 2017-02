FG set to reposition economy using ICT

By Adedeji Adeyemi Fakorede

The Ministry of Communications has said that the Federal Government is set to reposition the country’s economy by leveraging on Information Communications Technology (ICT).

In a statement available to National Daily through the assistant chief information officer of the ministry Mrs Pauline Sule quoted the permanent secretary of the ministry,Mr Sonny Echono, at the 6th edition of DSTV Eutelsat Star Awards in Lagos.

Multichoice Africa and Eutelsat Star Awards is aimed at showcasing innovative ideas on the application of satellite technology in Africa, create awareness among African students and stimulate their interest in Science and Technology, especially ICT.

Echono said that the star awards encourage young students to write an essay or design poster on satellite-related topic on the amazing power and capabilities of satellites and the ability of scientists to make sense of “our world’’.

He said that the ministry of communications would take the lead in repositioning the country’s economy to leverage on ICT for growth and development.

He added that the ministry in taking the lead needed the support and cooperation of the organised private sector, civil society groups and well-meaning Nigerians to unlock the potential of the ICT sector.

According to him, the task of repositioning the economy will require necessary steps to encourage the ICT ecosystem, identify policy benefits, business opportunities and technology solutions.

The perm sec said that it would also share best practices and form strategic relationships that would drive the country’s ICT and telecoms industry to profitability and growth.

“ In addition, it will support key players and start-ups like social responsibility initiatives to encourage a passion for ICT in young people across the African continent and Nigeria in particular,’’ he said.

He said that Galaxy Backbone, a leading ICT infrastructure and services provider and NIGCOMSAT, a communications satellite company had signed an MoU.

He said that the MOU was designed to improve efficiency, reduce cost and avoid duplication in the provision of connectivity services to government ministries, departments and agencies.