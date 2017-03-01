FIRS seals Ex-Gov. Egwu’s hotel over tax debt

Grace Court Hotel & Suites, belonging to Senator Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi, in Nigeria’s Southeast, has been sealed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, over sundry tax liabilities.

Egwu’s hotel, located at 14,NNA Street, Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi, was said to owe N5 million in sundry tax liabilities, such as Company Income Tax, CIT, Excess Dividend Tax, EDT, and Value Added Tax, VAT.

Moreover, it was not an easy task for FIRS enforcement team, as a man said to be a son of the sitting senator (Egwu) resisted them. The younger Egwu would take the uncompromising team seriously, as a special team of operatives dispatched by the Police Commissioner for the state, Titus Lamorde, rolled up at the hotel. The back-up helped the FIRS enforcers execute the warrant of destraint earlier served on the hotel management.

Also, the FIRS team shut the Sacramental Resources Ltd, situated at Water Works Road, Abakaliki, for owing N454,000 as per the company’s 2016 tax profile.