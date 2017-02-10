French Navy Vessel visits; a boost to defence cooperation

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The existing bilateral defence cooperation between Nigeria and France was strengthened on Thursday as a French Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), Commandant L’ Herminier, berthed at the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island Lagos, on a three-day visit to Nigeria.

During the visit, she would engage naval personnel in safety training exercises as well as diving and running of different techniques for boarding.

In a chat with National Daily at the Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Apapa, the Commander of the ship, Lt Commander Matthias Canonne, said their visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the navies of both countries.

Receiving the crew members in his office, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai, said the visit showed the existing cordial bilateral relationship between Nigeria and France.

He pointed out that the navy would continue to improve on the existing partnership between the two countries with a view to enhancing training of personnel for optimum efficiency.

On security in the country, Admiral Bobai added, “Your coming would help you confirm the security situation in the country against what is being portrayed in International media.

“However, we are going to leverage and tap on the wealth of experience in specific areas of specialty for our common good.

OPV Commandant L’ Herminier, was named after L’ Herminier, a marine commander who participated in the World War 2. She was commissioned about 30 years ago and is 80 metres long; 1500 tons with 10m beam.

Present during the courtesy visit to the FOC included the Fleet Commander, West, Rear Admiral Ikoli, Chief of Staff, West, Rear Admiral Udofia, the NNS Beecroft Commander, Commodore Maurice Eno, the Executive Officer, NNS Aradu, Captain Fadeyi and the French Defence Attache to Nigeria