Gambia’s former leader Jammeh’s spymaster arrested

The former head of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to the former President of Gambia Yahya Jammeh has been arrested.

Yankuba Badjie was responsible for the disappearance and torture of critics of Jammeh.

It was learnt that he was the first official of Mr Jammeh to be arrested following Jammeh’s fall after 22 years in power.

Jammeh, is said to be living in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

“The government of President Yahya Jammeh frequently committed serious human rights violations including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture against those who voiced opposition to the government,” Human Right Watch said.

At the moment, no official reason has been given for Badjie’s arrest.

Reports indicate that soon after his arrest, he was taken into custody. It was, however, unconfirmed if his arrest was linked with the reform the new President Adama Barrow promised to carry out as he has renamed the State Intelligence Service.