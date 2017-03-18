GOC honoured for liberating 22 council areas from Boko Haram

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday in Maiduguri, honoured the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu with an award for his outstanding performance in liberating 22 local government areas that were hitherto under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.

The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA North East, Alhaji Mohammed Kanar, who led a team to present the award at the Headquarters, 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, remarked that the people of Borno State in particular, are highly indebted to the Nigerian Army.

He observed that since the division was created, it has been rendering humanitarian services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other residents who were once under the grip of Boko Haram insurgents.

Alhaji Kanar noted that the humanitarian gestures of the 7 Division GOC towards the less privileged in the State, as well as the IDPs in Bakasi Camp, has really endeared the GOC to the people of the State and other non- governmental organizations.

He reiterated that the award was necessitated as the only way they can express their gratitude and support.

National Daily gathered that the GOC, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, dedicated the award to the “gallant officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the fight against terrorism in North East.”

He commended NEMA for being steadfast and resilient in the discharge of its humanitarian services, assuring that the Nigerian Army would continue to support the organisation, especially in areas of providing adequate security in the discharge of their duties.