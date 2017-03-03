Google CEO pays visit to FC Barcelona

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has always claimed to be a Barca fan and a Messi fan. This week he is in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress. While there, he took the opportunity to visit FC Barcelona.

Pichai attended a first team training session led by coach Luis Enrique. The Google CEO also enjoyed the opportunity to meet the first team players and he received a signed Barça shirt from Iniesta.

Later, Bartomeu and Pichai moved on to the facilities at Camp Nou to take a tour of the most famous areas of the stadium, the pitch, the dugouts, the first team dressing rooms and the Club Museum.