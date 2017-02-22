Gov El-Rufai reshuffle executive cabinet

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the today swapped some of his executive cabinet members; the Quantity Surveyor turned politician also nominated new commissioners and appointed new permanent secretaries.

Mrs Amina Sijuwade, moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, while Maigari Manzo moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

Shehu Balarabe moves from Ministry of Environment to become Commissioner Stakeholders Relations, while Mohammed Bashir Saidu, who is now Chief of Staff, relinquishes the Office of Commissioner for Local Government.

Rabi Abdulsalam, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, becomes Special Adviser on Social Development, while Dr Shehu Usman Adamu, former Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, returns to academia.”

El-Rufai also sent the names of four commissioners to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for confirmation.

They are Umma Hikima, Clerk of the House of Assembly as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Kabiru Mato, currently Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, as Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry.

Also nominated was Hafsat Baba as Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jafaru Sani, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs as Commissioner for Local Government.

The governor also reassigned three special advisers: Uba Sani as Special Adviser, Political Matters and Intergovernmental Relations; Chris Umar, Deputy Chief of Staff is to become Solicitor -General ; while Murtala Dabo, Special Adviser, Economic Matters, has been appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.

The governor also announced the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries, and the redeployment of five permanent secretaries.