Guinness Nigeria targets N40bn Right Issue

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue.

The Extraordinary General Meeting slated for 24th January 2017 in Lagos will allow the company to optimize its balance sheet improving its financial and operational flexibility.

If approved at the EGM, full details of the rights issue which is expected to raise up to N40 billion if fully subscribed, will be issued prior to the launch. The rights issue is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Peter Ndegwa has urged motorists to avoid alcoholic drinks while on the road, especially at this festive period.

Speaking at the flag-off of this year’s ember month’s responsible drinking campaign at the Ketu Motor Park in Lagos, Peter Ndegwa said the timing of the campaign takes into cognizance the high frequency of vehicular movement during ember months, particularly during the Christmas season.

Ndegwa also commended the FRSC for their critical role they play in helping to reduce accidents on the nation’s highways. “I would like to specially thank the FRSC for their partnership through the years and for the good work they do every day to ensure the safety of road users in Nigeria. As a company, we are proud of the impact we will be able to make through our partnership with the FRSC and other stakeholders this season. I’m positive that our collective actions will help promote the culture of responsible drinking and ensure the safety of Nigerians traveling to various destinations,” he enthused.