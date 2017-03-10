Gunmen abduct professor in Unical

By OKOSUN DENNIS

A zoologist in the pepartment of zoology, the University of Calabar, Professor Edet Ekpenyong, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

National Daily was reliably informed that Professor Ekpenyong was on his routine jogging exercise on Friday morning from the university’s staff quarters to the Abraham Ordia stadium when he was abducted.

The gunmen were said to have fired several shots ostensibly to scare away people before they whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River state Command, ASP Irene Ugbo, said the police was not aware of the kidnap.

National Daily gathered that exactly a year ago, Dr Simon Ndifon, a senior staff in the school of Medical Sciences was kidnapped by gunmen within the staff quarters.

However, the 30th Convocation ceremony of the institution will take place on Saturday ( tomorrow ).

Sokoto Governor, Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, will be awarded doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa).