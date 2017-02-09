Gunmen kill three security guards, abduct estate secretary at Isheri

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Secretary of Isheri North Estate, Government Reservation Area (GRA) Mr Dayo Adekoya, has been killed by gunmen.

He was abducted by 1am Thursday after they killed three estate security guards.

National Daily learnt that about 11 gunmen shot for more than four hours without police intervention.

It was further gathered that during the period the shooting spree lasted, no security agents confronted them before they made away with the estate secretary.

A source hinted National Daily that the intention of the gunmen was to seize as many as Executive members of the estate as possible but due to some resistance by the estate security to prevent them from escaping, they shot three of the guard dead.

Although the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the incident but was not categorical about the number of the gunmen involved in the operation.

Isheri north has been the hub of kidnappers for some years now. Last year at the estate, four landlords were abducted before they were released a week later after huge amount of money was paid as ransom.